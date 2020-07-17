Medical Center Health System reports first employee COVID-19 death

The 49-year-old woman passed away on Thursday afternoon.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System reported on Thursday night that one employee, Medical Health System's first, has died after contracting COVID-19.

The employee was a 49-year-old woman who passed away on Thursday afternoon.

“Healthcare workers have big hearts and today they are broken as we sent one of our own to her eternal home,” said Christin Timmons, MCH Chief Nursing Officer. “COVID-19 has taken the lives of many in our community, but this has shaken the hearts of all our MCH family."

“MCH is one, big family and today we lost a family member,” said Russell Tippin, MCHS President & CEO. “There are no adequate words to describe the pain our staff and her family are feeling today."