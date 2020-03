REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Reeves County Hospital District has its first case of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the town of Pecos confirmed the case and says the person lives and works in Pecos.

This is the most recent case in the area, joining one in Crane County, three in Midland, one in Gaines County and one in Lea County, New Mexico.

