First COVID-19 case reported at Midland Co. Jail

MIDLAND, Texas — An inmate at the Midland County Jail tested positive for the Coronavirus on Friday, Sheriff David Criner announced in a press release.
This is the first case reported among inmates at the jail.
The sheriff went on to say "The Midland County Jail staff follows CDC guidelines, and works diligently to ensure the Health and Safety of those housed in the Jail. Routine cleaning and disinfecting will continue, as well as deep cleaning and decontamination of common areas in a continued effort to contain and control the potential spreading of the virus."