MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The first case of COVID-19 has been reported in Martin County.

The case was announced March 26 on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

At this time there is no information available on the patient as the Martin County Hospital District has not gotten back to us at this time.

This joins multiple other cases in the Permian Basin, including one reported case in Crane, four cases in Midland and one in Reeves County.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

First COVID-19 case reported in Reeves County

Gaines Co. reports first case of COVID-19

Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Midland County

Crane County Judge reports first case of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin