MIDLAND, Texas — "COVID is here." That's what a now viral post would have you believe.

It claims a Midland Christian School student on a school spring break trip to Spain has tested positive for COVID-19. School leaders say the post is "completely false and fake."

KWES

Superintendent Jared Lee tells NewsWest 9 all students that were on the trip have been screened and quarantined inside their homes since arriving back in Midland this past Saturday.

Despite what the post states, there are no students with COVID-19. There are no students admitted to Midland Memorial Hospital. There are no students experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Even more, Lee says the post got zero of the facts about the trip right.

The post states 30 people were on a choir tour in Spain for spring break. This trip was not a choir tour, but rather an educational trip through WorldStrides. There were more than 30 people on this trip to Spain.

RELATED: Midland Christian extends spring break through March 23rd

RELATED: Midland Christian students in Europe as travel suspension is announced