MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has sent out a team to test EZ-Rider workers for COVID-19.

The move comes after five employees tested positive for the virus.

"We tested 26 more people, we expect to get those results in the next day or two and determine if there is any further guidance we need to offer the EZ-Rider team in respect to their infected employees," said Russel Meyers, CEO of Midland Memorial Hospital.

The health department has said they are working with EZ-Rider to gather information to ensure the safety of the community.

EZ-Rider has also implemented precautions for its staff and drivers based on CDC and FTA recommendation. This includes requiring all drivers to wear masks.

Meanwhile, the Ector County Health Department is warning anyone who may have ridden Odessa Route 3 on April 8 about the possible exposure. You are asked to monitor your health until April 22.

