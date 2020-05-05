ODESSA, Texas — ExxonMobil has donated hand sanitizer to hospitals, first responder and emergency personnel in West Texas for COVID-19 response.

On May 5, representatives donated 1,920 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Cities of Odessa and Midland as well as local hospitals and emergency personnel in 13 other counties.

The hand sanitizers, split up into 384 five-gallon pails, will go to keep those on the front lines safe in the face of COVID-19.

The following counties will receive hand sanitizer for relief efforts:

Andrews

Crane

Ector

Gaines

Loving

Midland

Pecos

Reeves

Terry

Upton

Ward

Winkler

Yoakum

ExxonMobil has shifted its Baton Rouge facilities to produce and distribute hand sanitizer for relief efforts in Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

