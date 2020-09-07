Ellen Noel Art Museum holds #MaskUpOdessa poster contest

Artists who submit original artwork could be featured in the city's campaign to get people to wear masks.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum is holding a contest for local artists to submit poster designs for #MaskUpOdessa.

Artists have the chance to submit original artwork to be featured in the city's campaign to encourage citizens to wear masks as well as win prizes.

All entries will receive a $25 certificate for classes at the Ellen Noel Art Museum.

First prize will score a $100 Michael's gift card as well as a $150 certificate for classes at the museum.

The second prize winner will receive a $50 Michael's gift card and a $100 museum certificate, while third place will get a $25 gift card and a $50 certificate.

Participants must submit a poster in a JPG or PNG format by July 31. The poster should also be no larger than 12 inches wide and 18 inches tall.

While the winner will be asked to resubmit their poster in a higher resolution, for judging purposes it must have a resolution of 300 dpi and be 2-10 MB.

Signed release forms will be required for all people featured in submissions and copyrighted material is not allowed.

For more information on the contest, including a full list of rules you can visit the Ellen Noel Art Museum website.

The contest will be judged by representatives from Odessa Arts, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce and the museum.