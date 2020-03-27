ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County has confirmed it has its first case of COVID-19.

Judge Debi Hays says they are trying to find details about the person like where the person visited and who might be at risk due to this case.

No other details about the case are available at this time.

Ector County has tested 59 people so far and 18 of the cases have come back as negative. Only one case has come back positive and the results are still pending on the others.

To see a full list of Ector County test results, visit the health department's website.

NewsWest 9 will update this article as more information becomes available.

To watch the Facebook live where the case was announced click here.

The Ector County team will be holding a press conference at 6:30.

To get a link to the latest information about COVID-19, text FACTS to 432-567-9991.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

LIST: Here are all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin

Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Midland, bringing total to 8