ODESSA, Texas — As of Friday evening, 71 people have been tested in Ector County for COVID-19.

In comparison, Midland County has tested 276 people.

Why is there a difference in the volume of reported tests?

That’s the question being asked by people living in Odessa.

County leaders say there are fewer tests because there hasn’t been a need until now.

On Friday, Ector County confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19. 26 test results have come back negative and 44 tests are still pending.

“We believe our community has been smart and stayed inside,” said Ector County Judge Debi Hays.

Local state representative Brooks Landgraf has a different explanation.

He tells NewsWest 9 there appears to be miscommunication between private labs and the Ector County Health Department.

"There are a number of tests at private labs that have originated in Ector County but are not being reported back to the county,” said Landgraf. “The explanation that I have been given is that those private tests aren't included in the figures we've seen reported out of Ector County.”

Landgraf is now working to find out more information on those private tests and where the data is being reported.

In a social media post, Landgraf wrote, “Other counties in Texas are not experiencing this problem, and we demand answers as to why Ector County is falling into this gap.”

According to his post, County officials have requested Landgraf to investigate the issue with private labs.

“I’m happy to help do that, and as soon as the county officials send the contact information for the private labs that are involved, I will call them and ask why there’s a reporting problem, and do everything I can to close the communication gap.”

