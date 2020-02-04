ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office received a special donation Thursday.

Over 200 handmade masks were delivered courtesy of Ector County Republican Women and Marsha Davis, owner of Wooden Spool Boutique.

Sheriff Mike Griffis was on hand to receive the donation from six members of the club.

The masks featured a variety of designs, from colorful puzzle pieces to some classic red, white and blue patterns.

Picture below with Sheriff Griffis and practicing good social distancing are Sherry Hurt, President, Julie Molland, Vice President, Judy Calloway, Treasurer, Anne Darville, Corresponding Secretary, Deeann Arellano, Patron Member and Margie Smith, Chaplain.

