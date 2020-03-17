ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Clerk's office has announced they will be closed to the public until further notice starting March 17.

The closure is due to public health concerns over COVID-19.

Staff will still be on hand to assist other county offices and will continue to answer email and phone calls as well as process court filings through the state's eFile system.

Additionally, the office says they will be available face-to-face only after a scheduled hearing.

If you have any questions you can call 432-498-4130.

If you need to obtain anything such as a birth certificate or a marriage license, the office has provided the following alternatives:

Birth and/or Death Certificates may be purchased by using the mail-in application which is available on the Ector County Clerk’s website. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Forms Blank Assumed Name/DBA forms are available online. You may mail these in with the appropriate fees. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Forms Marriage Licenses will be issued by appointment only. Please call the office to schedule an appointment IF your marriage ceremony will be held within one week. Copies of Deeds may be purchased by visiting the Land Records Portal which is located on the web-site. You may also purchase certified copies of Deeds via the portal. https://ector.tx.publicsearch.us/ Payments of Fines, Court Costs, Reimbursement Fees and Tickets may be made online at www.certifiedpayments.net or you may mail in your payment if you have a payment plan or are paying in full. For further details please visit the Ector County Compliance web site. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Compliance Payment Plan Applications and Plea Forms (for traffic tickets only) are available online along with an e-mail address where they may be sent for processing. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Compliance

