ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In an emergency meeting on Friday, Ector County Commissioners voted to downsize the Emergency Operation Center's physical space.

The move comes after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

About a dozen employees who may have been exposed are now isolating at home.

Operations will continue virtually for the foreseeable future.

Commissioners also approved a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, though the site won't open for about a month.

For more information on Ector County's response you can visit the Ector County COVID-19 Response page on Facebook.

