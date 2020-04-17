ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In an emergency meeting on Friday, Ector County Commissioners voted to downsize the Emergency Operation Center's physical space.
The move comes after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
About a dozen employees who may have been exposed are now isolating at home.
Operations will continue virtually for the foreseeable future.
Commissioners also approved a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, though the site won't open for about a month.
For more information on Ector County's response you can visit the Ector County COVID-19 Response page on Facebook.
