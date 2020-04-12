ECISD to start rapid testing at schools

The testing comes thanks to an allocation of funds from the state.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD will soon start testing for COVID-19.

The tests will be the rapid tests that provides results in around 15 minutes.

This new testing comes thanks to an allocation from the state.

"Next week we will start with the staff members, so any of the 4,200 ECISD staff, if any of the staff members begin to display symptoms during the work day we can provide that staff member at no cost an opportunity to get tested," Superintendent Scott Muri said.

Once the process is tested with adults, the district will start testing the students as well.