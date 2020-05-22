CRANE COUNTY, Texas — Several residents and employees of Focus Care Center in Crane have tested positive for COVID-19 according to County Judge Roy Hodges.

This comes after a resident tested positive on May 19.

Hodges says in a document that came from the Crane County Sheriff's Facebook page that 75 employees and five residents have been tested as of Friday morning.

Of those tested, five employees tested positive while another is presumed positive. Eight others are still pending while the rest came back negative.

One of the employees is out of Fort Stockton while another is from Odessa. The Odessa employee tested positive for the virus.

Of the five residents tested, one came back negative while the other four came back positive.

It is unclear at this time if the four positives include the previously diagnosed resident from May 19.

Hodges says 76 more residents will be tested Friday with the help of the Odessa Fire Department and Crane Memorial Hospital. This should ensure everyone at the center has been tested.

The county judge said he would release more information when it becomes available and encouraged everyone to keep practicing social distancing.

Thursday night Hodges had announced a court order keeping people from entering or leaving the facility without proper protective equipment until the place could be inspected thoroughly.

Viewers tell us the Hodges rescinded the court order that same evening.

This announcement of new cases comes after Crane High School postponed graduation after the threat of the virus in the community was deemed too high.

Additionally, many nursing homes have been the source of major outbreaks in the United States. Many of the cases reported out of Midland County have been tied to the Midland Medical Lodge.

Prior to this nursing home outbreak, Crane had reported only two cases of COVID-19, and had no reported active cases for quite some time.

