Crane County deputy dies from COVID-19, 2 others hospitalized

Stan Woody passed away on December 4 after battling COVID-19.

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — A Crane County Sheriff's Office deputy has died from COVID-19.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that Stan Woody passed away on December 4 after a few weeks of dealing with the virus.

Prior to his passing, the office says Woody was on a ventilator and in a chemical coma. He had also developed bradycardia and a-fib.

Woody leaves behind his wife Barbara as well as his daughters and grandchildren.

At this time funeral arrangements are still pending but the sheriff's office say it will let the public know once the information is available.

In addition to Woody's death, the department says two other people are currently battling COVID-19 or related complications as well.

Deputy Robert Deleon is in the critical care ward at Midland Memorial Hospital due to complications from a recent fight with COVID-19.

Danny Simmons, the former sheriff, was in the ICU and sedated as of December 2.