Good news: COVID hospitalizations rates are going down

Hospitalization rates are down and vaccination rates are up. But according to medical leaders, until everyone is vaccinated, it is too soon to celebrate.

TEXAS, USA — Here’s some good news: COVID hospitalizations rates are trending down.

As of Wednesday, there were 68 COVID patients at Midland Memorial. That is down 45% percent from the pandemic’s high of 125.

In Odessa, Medical Center Hospital has 73 COVID patients. That is down 27% percent from the pandemic’s high of 101.

So it is starting to feel like the worst might just be over, but the hospitals aren't in the clear just yet.

“Oh, it’s definitely too soon to celebrate," Russell Meyers, Midland Health CEO, said. "We’re still dependent on traveling staff."

Meyers says while the test rates are going down, the hospital is still seeing new cases show up in the community.

"There are still lots of patients in the hospital," he said.

This week, the positivity rate in Midland was 21% percent, the lowest it has been since July. It is down from 33% percent in mid-August.

Medical Center is seeing similar trends.

“We’re just now coming down from this surge," Amanda Everett, MCH Emergency Coordinator, said. "We’re expected a little come back up and then go back down. At least that’s what we did last time.”

While there are fewer hospitalizations and more vaccinations, only 44% percent of those in Ector and Midland County are vaccinated.

"If you look to our friends to the west in El Paso, they are 75% percent vaccinated and they have the lowest number of hospitalizations of any trauma service area in the state," Meyers said. "Vaccination leads to lower hospitalization rates. There’s no doubt about it."

But getting to 75% vaccinated? That is going to be a challenge.

“We’re not there yet," Everett said. "Every day we’re giving 40 to 60 shots, we’re getting there, it’s just a slower process.”

Since COVID-19 is a novel virus, it will continue to mutate and change.

“I think it’s very likely we’ll see another peak like this because we do know new mutations are happening and being isolated," Meyers said. "Dr. Klingensmith, our chief of pathology, used the smallpox anthology a few days ago. He said there are other diseases that have been eradicated, but they were eradicated because everybody got vaccinated.”

