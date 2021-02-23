COVID-19 testing extended at Floyd Gwin Park

Saliva tests will be available for anyone five years of age and older. You do not need to have COVID symptoms to be able to get a test.

ODESSA, Texas — COVID-19 testing for the City of Odessa has been extended until the end of March.

Testing will happen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Floyd Gwin Park.

After taking the test, results will be sent out via email two to three days later.

The city is asking people to preregister for the test. You can do so by clicking or tapping here and selecting the Floyd Gwin Park location.