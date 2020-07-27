COVID-19 patient used 'silver bullet' treatment and was still admitted to the hospital

After using the the inhaled steroid for a week, his symptoms became so bad he ended up at Midland Memorial Hospital for a week.

MIDLAND, Texas — Dr. Richard Bartlett, who claims he has found the 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, is still standing by his inhaled steroid treatment.

On Monday, he shared the Budesonide practice with the Midland County Commissioners after Randy Prude (Precinct 4) invited the general practitioner to speak to the court.

"There's more than one way to treat this and I have a way that is working and saving lives," Bartlett told the court. "Thank you Randy for inviting me."

Doctors at Midland Memorial Hospital continue to tell us there is 'no silver bullet' for the virus and that claiming there is one is just not responsible.

Dr. Bartlett, who claims he’s found the ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19, is speaking to the Midland Co. Commissioners Court today. Randy Prude (precinct 4) invited him to speak. pic.twitter.com/SbhIpuKagw — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) July 27, 2020

NewsWest 9 has talked to quite a few of Dr. Bartlett's COVID-19 patients who did see improvement using Budesonide.

But there are some who did not notice a difference, like Rick Flores.

He tried the treatment for a week. He still ended up at the hospital and was close to dying.

While a 'silver bullet' for the virus is something everyone is hoping for, he tells us there is just nothing out there like that yet.

Flores was given the Budesonide treatment by one of Dr. Bartlett's referrals.

"I did get some relief from the treatments but I did not notice a big difference," Flores said. "I don't know if I was too advanced but it got to the point where I couldn't breathe anymore."

After a week on the steroid, his symptoms were getting so bad he actually ended up going to the ER at Midland Memorial Hospital.

There he was given two treatments the hospital claims are helping.

"When I got there they put me on oxygen and gave me the two experimental drugs they've been giving out: convalescent plasma and Remdesivr," Flores said. "Immediately I started to turn the corner."

Flores, who spent a week in the hospital, warns people there is no 'silver bullet' treatment for the virus and to take precautions seriously.

"It may help others, but I would take it very serious," Flores said. "Look it's real, it's not anything to play with, wear a mask and take every precaution."

Flores, who got pneumonia with the virus says he would not wish the pain on his worst enemy.

NewsWest 9 tried reaching out to Dr. Bartlett for comment. He did not get back to us.

Flores may have received the Budesonide treatment too late. According to previous conversations we have had with Dr. Bartlett, early detection and treatment are a must.