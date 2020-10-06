TEXAS, USA — COVID-19 cases in West Texas are climbing.

“The cases are increasing," said Timothy Benton, Medical Center Hospital interim medical officer.

With more and more places reopening, the uptick is something health experts anticipated would happen.

“With the re-opening there was an expectation that as we got more groups congregating, more people would be exposed," Lawrence Wilson, Midland Memorial Hospital, vice president of medical affairs, said. "The question is how much and how rapidly it grows”

Since Friday, there have been a 67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Midland and Ector County.

While the doctors understand that it is important to open back up the economy, they warn people still need to take the virus seriously.

“We have to do it smart and we have to be sensible," Wilson said.

The two doctors emphasize the importance of masks and social distancing.

"It spreads through respiratory droplets that means really through our mouth and through our nose," Benton said. "So it’s extremely important that we cover our mouth and our nose and wear a mask."

The doctors believe masks are the key to preventing the spread of the virus.

These precautions the doctors say are not just for your own good, but also for the people around you.

As of Wednesday, MMH has only five COVID-19 patients and MCH has 13.

Both hospitals are preparing for an increase in COVID-19 patients but as of June 10 have a very manageable capacity.

