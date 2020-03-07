Texas vehicle title and registration remains waived due to COVID-19, TxDMV says

TEXAS, USA — Texans still get a break from certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV).
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a temporary waiver in March to the following services:
- Initial vehicle registration
- Vehicle registration renewal
- Vehicle titling
- Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards
- 30-day temporary permits
TxDMV said the department will notify Texans when normal services resume and those with overdue titles or vehicle registrations will have 60 days to conduct those transactions.
The department still encourages Texans with overdue transactions to renew their registration online at www.TxDMV.gov and www.Texas.gov, or by mail.
Most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by county tax offices. For the status of county tax offices, Texans should visit www.TxDMV.gov/covid-19 or contact their county tax office directly.
