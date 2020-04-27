AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is allowing the stay home order in Texas to expire on Thursday, April 30.

"That executive order has done it's job to slow the growth of COVID-19 and I will let it expire as scheduled," Abbott said. "Now, it's time to set a new course. A course that responsibly opens business in Texas. We will open in a way that uses safe standards."

This announcement comes as the governor revealed his plan to reopen more businesses. On Friday, April 24, all stores were able to begin retail-to-go orders.

The Texas governor said those businesses won't be opened completely, but they can open in a way that is approved by doctors to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Here is the full report for Abbott's plan to reopen Texas:

Dallas County has already extended its order until May 15, and Abbott hinted that was the right thing to do.

As for what this means for the Austin area, residents will have to wait for an update from Austin leaders. Austin's stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 8.

