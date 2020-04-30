TEXAS, USA — While COIVD-19 cases continue to increase in Texas, recoveries are on the rise as well.

As of April 30, out of Midland's 76 cases there has been six deaths and 25 recoveries.

Odessa has seen 78 cases, but 58 of those have recovered. There has been four deaths in Ector County total.

Andrews had 19 cases and no deaths with all 19 cases fully recovered on Wednesday, but a 20th case was announced Thursday.

Out of Dawson's 24 cases, Lamesa's mayor says only 13 of the cases are active. This means the county has ten recoveries as one death has been reported.

Pecos County currently lists three recoveries with nine cases reported.

Gaines County has two reported cases, but has not updated the status of the second case leaving them at only one official recovery.

Out of 10 cases, Lea County has two people who have fully recovered.

Outside of Crane's two recovered cases, no other cases have been reported.

No other counties at this time have reported recoveries. This brings the total amount of official recoveries in the Permian Basin area to 120.

Thirteen deaths have been reported across the area, with four of the six deaths in Midland being residents of the Midland Medical Lodge.

Texas Department of State Health Services estimated over 12,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the state.

To see a full list of COVID-19 recoveries, click the link below.

LIST: Here are all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland Memorial Hospital starting COVID-19 antibody testing

Entire family on the mend from COVID-19 sends message of hope to those still fighting it

Recovery from COVID-19: What happens after the 14 days