ODESSA, Texas — A post has been circulated online stating NewsWest 9 has reported a case of coronavirus at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

This claim is false and NewsWest 9 has not reported any such claims of coronavirus at any local hospitals.

People who have received the message say the link contains a meme but there is no prior context to the message indicating the story is fake.

Text messages such as this are not how NewsWest 9 released information. If it were true a push alert would be sent to users who have the app and it would be posted on our website.

We here at NewsWest 9 are constantly working to stop the spread of misinformation when it comes to the coronavirus.

As a newsroom who prides itself on serving the community, we do not take the spread of false information lightly. We are here to provide facts not spread fear.

If you have any questions or see any posts citing us that you are unsure of, text us or give us a call. We are here to work for you. Our phone number is 432-567-9991.

