The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had 36 employees who have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Another employee with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has died from COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

Correctional Lt. Treva Preston, 57, worked with the state and prison system for more than 16 years.

Officials said she worked at the Hamilton Unit in Bryan and was hospitalized at a local hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Preston died in the hospital the morning of Jan. 15.

"She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason," said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions Division Director. “Treva Preston was always ready to serve. Years ago she transitioned into the correctional ranks from the Texas Youth Commission getting promotion after promotion. That shows her dedication not just to TDCJ but to the citizens of the state of Texas. She will be missed dearly.”

Preston is the 36th prison employee to die of COVID-19 during the pandemic. According to TDCJ's dashboard, there are more than 1,400 active cases of coronavirus.

