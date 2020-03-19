ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has announced they will be closing all city offices to do a deep cleaning.

Offices will be closed Thursday at 4 p.m. and will last until further notice.

Although there are no confirmed cases in Odessa and there is no evidence of exposure to COVID-19 in the office, the city is cleaning as a precaution to safeguard employees and citizens.

Water bills can be paid online, by calling theCustomer Service Department at 432-335-3204, by using the drive-thru window located on the west side of City Hall or with the payment kiosk at the front of City Hall.

