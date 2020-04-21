ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and Downtown Odessa, Inc. announced Tuesday they would be canceling the 2020 Firecracker Fandango.

The event would have celebrated its 25th year.

City officials say the cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution as it is unsure what impact COVID-19 will have on the community by July.

"This was not an easy decision at which to arrive, however the safety and well-being of our guests, citizens, and vendors are our top priority," says Devin Sanchez, Director of Communications for the city.

Both the city and Downtown Odessa say they are looking forward to the 2021 celebration as well as any other events they might be able to put on to showcase downtown Odessa and its revitalization.

If you have any questions about the event including vendors or programming you can email Alexa Moulakis, the Downtown Odessa Event Coordinator at amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.

For any other questions you can email Sanchez at ddsanchez@odessa-tx.gov.

The City of Big Spring has already made changes to Pops in the Park, its July 4 event. Right now fireworks will still be displayed but the event will not feature vendors or the Big Spring Symphony and Orchestra due to it not being held at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater.

