MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has released a new chart listing the status levels regarding the coronavirus.

The city hopes the chart will help bring about an increase in public education, awareness and updated information around COVID-19.

There are four levels on the chart, each responding to a different color. Level blue is average, everyday operations with no outbreak and therefore no restrictions.

Next is level yellow, the level Midland is at as of March 17. This level encourages enhanced hygiene procedures and suggests restricting travel to high risk areas.

Additionally, level yellow means no cases of COVID-19 in Midland or the surrounding areas.

Level orange means that there are confirmed cases in the area but that the cases are limited.

During a level orange status, the city recommends canceling all gatherings of 10 or more people. You should continue to restrict travel and practice enhanced hygiene.

Finally, a level red status is initiated when there are widespread confirmed cases in Midland and surrounding areas.

Citizens should cancel all mass gatherings at this point. The city may also consider modification of public facilities to help stop the spread.

City of Midland

From levels yellow to red, anyone who is experiencing symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider.

To see the city's full plans for how to handle the coronavirus you can click here.