MARFA, Texas — The City of Marfa has issued a shelter-in-place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into place Friday at 11:59 p.m. and is set to end on April 10 at 11:59 p.m.

The order allows for essential work services to still take place, such as healthcare, transportation, first responders, banks and much more.

Personal activities are still permitted, including going to the grocery store, hiking or going to the doctor.

The city encourages the public to limit travel only to essential travel. In the shelter-in-place order examples of essential travel include traveling to care for elderly, minors or vulnerable people or travel required by law enforcement.

If you live in Marfa and have any questions, you are asked to call City Manager John Washburn at 432-295-0068 or the Chief of Police Steve Marquez at 432-295-2613.

As of March 27, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Presidio County.

To see the full shelter-in-place order you can visit the City of Marfa's website.

