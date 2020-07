City officials confirmed the positive test on July 21

HOBBS, N.M. — A City of Hobbs employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

City officials confirmed Tuesday that an employee in the City Legal Department tested positive.

Per the New Mexico Department of Health, all City of Hobbs employees who possibly came in contact with the infected employee will receive COVID-19 testing.

Anyone with further questions should contact the Communications Department at (575) 391-4169.