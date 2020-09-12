Chevron donates $60k to 3 West Texas hospitals

Hospitals in Pecos, Reeves and Ward counties each received a $20k donations.

TEXAS, USA — Chevron has donated a total of $60,000 to West Texas hospitals that are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pecos County Memorial Hospital, Reeves County Hospital and Ward Memorial Hospital will all receive $20,000.

“We hope this virus subsides, but in the meantime, we are grateful to be able to support these worthy hospitals by funding much needed resources and equipment,” stated Mike Milliorn, Chevron operations superintendent

The hospitals plan to use the donations to purchase more PPE as well as equipment related to the coronavirus vaccine such as plasma freezers.

While none of these three hospitals are in the first wave of vaccine distribution, these funds will help them be ready to go once they do receive their first shipment.