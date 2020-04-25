The Centers for Disease Control has updated its official list of coronavirus symptoms, which can range from mild to severe.

New COVID-19 symptoms include:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Previously, the only official symptoms of coronavirus were fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC updated their original symptom "shortness of breath" to "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing."

According to the CDC's website, symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

People should seek medical attention when they develop emergency warning signs, including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.

The CDC says this list is not all inclusive, and you should consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

How do I know if I have coronavirus, allergies or the flu?

The big difference between coronavirus and the flu or allergies is that congestion, frequent sneezing, body aches and fatigue or weakness are not typical.

Influenza is a viral infection that attacks your respiratory system — your nose, throat and lungs. Symptoms will appear within four days of being exposed and include the fever over 100.4 F (38 C), dry cough, chills and sweats, congestion, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue and weakness.

Allergy symptoms include sneezing, itchy nose, itchy eyes, itchy roof of the mouth, runny/stuffy nose and watery, red or swollen eyes.

Common colds are caused by viruses, while seasonal allergies are immune system responses triggered by exposure to allergens, such as seasonal tree or grass pollens.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, so the best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to the virus. You can do that by cleaning your hands often, avoiding close contact with other people, covering your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.

