x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Coronavirus

Candlelight vigil honors those lost to COVID-19

The memorial will feature a sort service of prayers, readings and singing.
Credit: Myriams-Fotos

For Those Who Have Died will be holding a virtual candlelight vigil to honor those across the United States who have died from COVID-19.

The virtual event will run from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on November 2.

Attendees are asked to step onto their porch or driveway or into their yard and follow along with the Facebook Live event.

The memorial will feature a sort service of prayers, readings and singing.

If you are interested in attending the virtual event, you can visit the Facebook page for more information.
CandlelightMemorial
Religion event by For Those Who Have Died on Monday, November 2 2020
Facebook

Related Articles