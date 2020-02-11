Candlelight vigil honors those lost to COVID-19

The memorial will feature a sort service of prayers, readings and singing.

For Those Who Have Died will be holding a virtual candlelight vigil to honor those across the United States who have died from COVID-19.

The virtual event will run from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on November 2.

Attendees are asked to step onto their porch or driveway or into their yard and follow along with the Facebook Live event.

If you are interested in attending the virtual event, you can visit the Facebook page for more information.