Candlelight vigil honors those lost to COVID-19

For Those Who Have Died will be holding a virtual candlelight vigil to honor those across the United States who have died from COVID-19.
The virtual event will run from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on November 2.
Attendees are asked to step onto their porch or driveway or into their yard and follow along with the Facebook Live event.
The memorial will feature a sort service of prayers, readings and singing.
If you are interested in attending the virtual event, you can visit the Facebook page for more information.