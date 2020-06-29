x
Judge issues mask mandate in Brewster County

If a six-foot distance cannot be maintained, everyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask in public.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Judge Eleazar Cano issued a mandate Monday requiring masks in Brewster County.

Everyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask in a public place if a six-foot distance cannot be maintained.

The order goes into effect on Tuesday, June 30.

There are certain situations where masks do not need to be worn. This includes:

  • Exercising or engaging in physical activity outside
  • Driving alone or with passengers of the same household
  • When wearing a mask poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk
  • Pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment
  • While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening
  • Eating or drinking.

Businesses that would like to post a sign requiring a mask can pick one up at the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

