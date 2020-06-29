Judge issues mask mandate in Brewster County

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Judge Eleazar Cano issued a mandate Monday requiring masks in Brewster County.
Everyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask in a public place if a six-foot distance cannot be maintained.
The order goes into effect on Tuesday, June 30.
There are certain situations where masks do not need to be worn. This includes:
- Exercising or engaging in physical activity outside
- Driving alone or with passengers of the same household
- When wearing a mask poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk
- Pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment
- While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening
- Eating or drinking.
Businesses that would like to post a sign requiring a mask can pick one up at the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.
