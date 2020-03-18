BIG SPRING, Texas — Mayor Shannon Thomason has issued a declaration of disaster for the town of Big Spring.

The declaration comes on the heels of Midland and Odessa issuing a similar declaration of disaster and Lubbock announcing two cases of COVID-19.

The city is encouraging all Big Spring citizens to try to work from home, practice good hygiene and avoid social gatherings as much as possible.

They also request people not participate in gatherings with more than 10 people.

Additionally, people are asked not to purchase more food or supplies than are necessary for a household.

"It is critical to take additional steps to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and welfare of the citizens and residents of the City of Big Spring," the declaration stated.

