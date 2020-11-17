Big Bend sites hold free COVID-19 testing

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas will be holding free mobile COVID-19 testing throughout the Big Bend area.
Testing sites will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each date or until supplies run out.
Appointments can be made by clicking or tapping here but they are not required.
Personal identification will be required to get a test.
These tests will be using oral swabs.
- Nov. 20-Presido
City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station
- Nov. 21-Marfa
Presidio County Courthouse
- Nov. 22-Alpine
Alpine Fire Station/North Brewster County Emergency Response Center
- Nov. 23-Fort Davis
Fort Davis Fire Station