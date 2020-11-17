x
Big Bend sites hold free COVID-19 testing

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas will be holding free mobile COVID-19 testing throughout the Big Bend area.

Testing sites will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each date or until supplies run out.

Appointments can be made by clicking or tapping here but they are not required.

Personal identification will be required to get a test.

These tests will be using oral swabs.

  • Nov. 20-Presido

City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station

  • Nov. 21-Marfa

Presidio County Courthouse

  • Nov. 22-Alpine

Alpine Fire Station/North Brewster County Emergency Response Center

  • Nov. 23-Fort Davis

Fort Davis Fire Station

    

