Big Bend sites hold free COVID-19 testing

Tests at each site will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each date or until supplies run out.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas will be holding free mobile COVID-19 testing throughout the Big Bend area.

Testing sites will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each date or until supplies run out.

Appointments can be made by clicking or tapping here but they are not required.

Personal identification will be required to get a test.

These tests will be using oral swabs.

Nov. 20-Presido

City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station

Nov. 21-Marfa

Presidio County Courthouse

Nov. 22-Alpine

Alpine Fire Station/North Brewster County Emergency Response Center

Nov. 23-Fort Davis