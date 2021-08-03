x
Big Bend locations offering COVID-19 saliva tests

Appointments are preferred but not required.
MARATHON, Texas — If you are in need of a COVID-19 test in the Big Bend area, several locations will be holding saliva testing the week of March 8.

The dates and locations for the testing is as follows.

  • March 9-Marathon Community Center  
  • March 10-J.W. "Red" Patillo South Brewster Community Center in Terlingua
  • March 11-Presidio Fire Department
  • March 12-Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa

Testing at these locations will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until its testing capacity is reached.

An ID is required, and while appointments are preferred they are not required. 

You can register for an appointment by clicking or tapping here.

