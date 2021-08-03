Big Bend locations offering COVID-19 saliva tests

MARATHON, Texas — If you are in need of a COVID-19 test in the Big Bend area, several locations will be holding saliva testing the week of March 8.
The dates and locations for the testing is as follows.
- March 9-Marathon Community Center
- March 10-J.W. "Red" Patillo South Brewster Community Center in Terlingua
- March 11-Presidio Fire Department
- March 12-Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa
Testing at these locations will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until its testing capacity is reached.
An ID is required, and while appointments are preferred they are not required.
You can register for an appointment by clicking or tapping here.