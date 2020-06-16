AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: At 1 p.m., Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to give an update on the state's hospital capacity. You can watch the briefing in the video above when it begins, on KVUE's YouTube channel and other social media pages or on KVUE-TV.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 16 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 89,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 59,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 89,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 59,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 4,600 cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 3,587 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 900 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 267 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 580 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Latest updates:

1 p.m. – Gov. Abbott gives a live update on hospital capacity.

12:18 p.m. – Austin Pride's 30th year has been postponed to August 2021 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. More information can be found on Austin Pride's website.

12:10 p.m – San Marcos officials announced that the free COVID-19 testing site at Bonham Pre-k tested at least 701 people throughout the day on June 14.

11:30 a.m. – As the area has entered Stage 4 of risk-based guidelines, Travis County Parks will begin limiting park amenities and the use of trails and boat ramps at its open parks.

When the community resumes Stage 3 or lower, additional park amenities will open and a date will be announced to open reservations for camping sites, shelters, athletic fields and Hamilton Pool Preserve.

The following Travis County Parks remain open for day use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for walking, hiking, biking and other permitted activities:

Reimers Ranch Park

Pace Bend Park (Collier boat ramp open)

Mansfield Dam Park (No Day-Use. Boat Ramp only. No commercial use.)

Arkansas Bend Park

Richard Moya Park (trails, limited parking)

Northeast Metro Park (trails, limited parking)

Southeast Metro Park (trails, limited parking)

East Metro Park (trails, limited parking)

Webberville Park (Boat Ramp and trail use only)

Little Webberville Park (Boat Ramp only)

Loop 360 Park (Boat Ramp only. No commercial use)

Mary Quinlan Park (Boat Ramp only. No commercial use)

Cypress Creek Park (Boat Ramp only. No commercial use)

Barkley Meadows Park

Fritz Hughes Park

Tom Hughes Park

Selma Hughes Park

Allen Park

Ben E. Fisher Park

Windmill Run Park

Amenities in these parks are closed or not operational:

Athletic fields, swimming pool

Commercial use of boat ramps

Pavilions / group shelters

Park playscapes

Picnic Tables and BBQ Grills

The following Travis County parks remain closed to the public:

Bob Wentz Park

Hippie Hollow Park

Del Valle Softball Fields

Hamilton Pool Preserve

Sandy Creek Park

Click here for more information.

5:30 a.m. – At 1 p.m., Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to give an update on the state's hospital capacity. He will be joined by Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

WATCH: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across Texas, Travis County

