Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Texas for Thursday, Jan. 28.

Editor's note: Leaders with the Texas Department of State Health Services are giving an update on vaccine allocation and distribution.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Jan. 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 66,859 cases have been reported and at least 647 people have died. At least 60,879 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 14,719 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 181 people have died. At least 12,195 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 30,469 cases have been reported in the county and at least 301 people have died. At least 28,367 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

11:55 a.m. – Capital Metro’s vaccine access program is booking requests Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These trips are free, and community members do not need to be MetroAccess customers to schedule their free ride. To schedule transportation, call 512-369-6050.

Capital Metro also announces that it will restart its UT Shuttle Service beginning on Feb. 1 now that UT has announced classes will resume in-person.

11:05 a.m. – The Texas Department of State Health is giving an update on the state of the vaccine allocation and distribution in the state.

9:54 a.m. – Leaders with the Texas Department of State Health Services will give an update on vaccine allocation and distribution at 11 a.m. You can watch in the video above and on KVUE's YouTube channel when it begins.