COVID-19 Numbers:

Texas: There are more than 32,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 2,300 over the weekend, and more than 880 people in Texas have died.

There are more than 32,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 2,300 over the weekend, and more than 880 people in Texas have died. Central Texas Counties: Travis County: More than 1,800 cases have been reported and at least 53 people have died. Williamson County: More than 320 cases have been reported and at least 10 people have died. Hays County: There have been more than 170 cases reported in the county and at least one death.



Top Headlines:

Updates:

3 p.m. – Sprouts Farmers Market announces it has expanded grocery pickup to its locations in Austin, San Antonio and Lubbock.

Starting today, customers can shop online and pick up items without having to enter the store. Orders can be made for same-day pick-up or be scheduled in advance.

2:48 p.m. - During a press conference Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Here's a breakdown of some numbers:

More than 427,000 Texans have been tested for COVID-19

33,369 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are currently 15,672 active cases across the state

More than 1,880 people in Texas have been hospitalized

906 people in Texas have died from the coronavirus

16,791 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus

You can watch the full press conference on KVUE's YouTube page:

2 p.m. – Williamson County announces that it is the recipient of $93,382,340.10, provided through the CARES Act, which is assisting states and local governments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The federal government has decided that the local governments are the most knowledgeable and best prepared to decide how to disperse this money. This is a large amount of money; however I would much rather that local officials make the decision on how to use this money than to leave that decision to Washington,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Click here for more information.

1:40 p.m. – The Taylor Public Library announces it will start offering curbside pickup of library materials starting Wednesday. The service will be offered Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The library asks the public to place reserves through their library account online or by calling the library at 512-352-3434. Residents will need their library card numbers when calling in. There will be a limit of five items per home, and some checkout limits will apply. No new library cards are being issued at this time

"Library staff will pull reserved items and check them out to the patron’s library account," the library said in a press release. "If items are not available, staff will contact the patron for more options. To pick up reserved items, staff will make an appointment for patrons to come and pick up library materials. Patrons picking up items will need to describe their vehicle to staff. Patrons can pull up in front of the library entrance during the scheduled appointment time and staff will bring items out. The library asks that patrons stay in their vehicle, unlock the trunk or back door, and staff will put items in and close the trunk or door."

The library asks patrons to use the outside book drop to return all materials. These will be cleaned and quarantined before re-shelving.

12:30 p.m. – The San Marcos City Council is asking for public commentary on amendments to its 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan to incorporate the new $425,261 Community Development Block Grant for Coronavirus (CDBG-CV).

The amendments would add grant funding of $425,261 to the plan as a source of funding for potential programs. The plan is ongoing and will transition into the next consolidated plan (2020-2024) starting in September.

The proposed amendments would also add a category dubbed “Economic Development” to the list of existing programs that can be funded. The existing categories are Public Services, Affordable Housing, Public Facilities/Infrastructure/Transportation, or Clearance Activities.

Citizens who would like to speak during the public hearing portion of the virtual meeting must email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

To view the meeting, please visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives. The City Council will vote on the amendments on June 2.

The Moody Foundation has announced it is committing another $500,000 in grants to Central Texas partners across Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock Fredericksburg, San Marcos and Marfa to support first responder assistance.

“The effects from COVID-19 are far-reaching and will have long-term impacts beyond what we can even imagine,” said Ross Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation. “Now, more than ever, is the time to step up. The Moody Foundation will continue working with our local partners as we move towards rebuilding our community together.”

The funds will support the following organizations in providing services, including food, shelter, PPE, computers, rent assistance, employment, education, and physical and mental health resources.

Any Baby Can

Ascension Texas Relief Fund

Austin Diaper Bank

Austin Paramedic Relief and Community Outreach Fund

Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation

Boys and Girls Club of the Austin Area

Brighter Bites

Fredericksburg Food Pantry, Inc.

Friends of Marfa Library

Hays County Food Bank

Hill Country Memorial Hospital Foundation

Hope Austin

Project Transitions/Doug’s House

Round Rock Area Serving Center

The Caring Place

The Other Ones

Vincare Services of Austin Foundation/dba Saint Louise House

Young Men's Christian Assoc. of Austin

In March, the foundation announced an initial $1,000,000 commitment, now totaling $1,500,000.

12:15 p.m. – Williamson County reported its eleventh COVID-19 death from the coronavirus pandemic. The resident was a male in his 50s.

"It is crippling to get the news that the Coronavirus has claimed the life of another one of our residents. We stand with those who have lost a loved one to this deadly disease. It is in memory of those who have passed that we should make it a point to follow proper hygiene, consider wearing a face-covering, and try to minimize our exposure to those that are part of our vulnerable community,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

196 people have recovered from COVID–19 in Williamson County as of May 5.

11:45 a.m. – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announces the Austin State Supported Living Center will be hosting a virtual job fair in hopes of filling 200 positions at the facility.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Available positions and applications are posted here.

9:50 a.m. – One nursing home facility in Austin has reported a total of 15 deaths. That's up from 12 reported deaths last week at that facility, according to KVUE's Tony Plohetski.

A second nursing home facility in Austin has reported six deaths, 40 positive COVID-19 cases among residents and 28 positive cases among staff members, Plohetski confirmed.

The names of those facilities have not been released.

6 a.m. – Gov. Abbott is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on what Texas is doing to fight COVID-19.

