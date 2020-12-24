Midland Memorial having success in COVID antibody treatment

93 people have received the antibody treatment. Of those 93, only one person has developed severe enough symptoms to end up in the hospital.

MIDLAND, Texas — Remember that COVID antibody treatment we told you about a few weeks ago that Midland Memorial hospital started offering to COVID19 outpatients?

Well, it seems to be doing its job by keeping people out of the hospital.

93 people have received the antibody treatment known as the "Bam" in Midland.

A few weeks ago we talked to Dr. William Klingensmith, MMH Medical Laboratory Director, who shared the whole point behind the "Bam."

“What we want to do is treat enough people with this therapy that we reduce hospitalizations to the point that it’s manageable," Klingensmith said.

Fast forward to this week and hospitalizations for COVID are down, no longer in the triple digits.

“We continue to have very high census levels but the COVID component of those, is down to 65 today," Russell Meyers, Midland Health CEO, said. "We have another 13 patients who are convalescing, they no longer have COVID-19 but are still in the hospital because of the damage of the disease."

So it seems the Bam, is doing its job.

“Last night we heard about the first hospitalization that’s from those 93 patients," Meyers said. "Remember these are all people with significant risk factors. So only one person, that is a really good indication that the treatment has been good.”

The antibody treatment is for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 within 6 days.

Within that small window of time, they must be referred by their doctor and make an appointment for the three-hour therapy at the infusion center.

There are 13 appointments available a day, the hospital tells me they will keep doing the treatment as long as there is a demand for it.

The hospital is not only crediting the antibody treatment for keeping COVID patients out of the hospital but the community for practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

The hospital was expecting an influx in COVID testing and hospitalizations after thanksgiving but they did not see that spike.