Businesses in Andrews Co. displaying a Work Safe Certificate must require face masks

Any business that does not want to require a face mask must take down their certificate.

ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews has passes an ordinance making face mask mandatory for employees and customers inside businesses.

The order came down on July 2 from Judge Charlie Falcon and Mayor Flora Braly. It will officially go into effect on July 6.

Any business in Andrews County displaying a Work Safe Certificate must require this. Any business who does not want to require these have been told to take down their certificates.

This comes as the city reaches 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 35 are considered recovered and one death has been reported.

Andrews joins counties like Brewster and cities like Marfa who have also required a mask in the county.

Other cities like Odessa had mask ordinances voted down by their city councils.