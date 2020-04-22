ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews is sitting at 19 positive cases of COVID-19 as of April 22, with no change in the amount of cases since April 15.

Because of this, the health department has decided to do five random tests each day.

These tests will be administered to citizens highly exposed to the public. This includes hospital workers, EMS, police and sheriff's deputies.

The health department hopes the tests will help determine the spread of the virus within the community. It could also help officials figure out how quickly things will be able to be reopened.

Multiple Porter's employees had tested positive for the virus but all were cleared by the health department.

