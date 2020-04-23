ALPINE, Texas — The City of Alpine is now requiring all citizens to wear masks in a public setting.

The decision was made during the April 22 city council meeting.

All citizens in indoor public areas or outdoor public venues like parks will now be required to wear a mask.

Masks do not have to be of N-95 medical grade quality, but rather a simple cloth mask will be sufficient.

There is no word at this time on if there will be a fine for not wearing a mask in public.

This is based on a tiered response plan set up by the city. The plan starts at Level 0 with no restrictions and business as normal, up to Level 5 where multiple restrictions are in place.

According to the City Manager's blog, the city was placed on the Level 3 tier Wednesday night.

The Level 3 tier comes when there are no cases in the community but there is a high risk of importing it based on surrounding areas, such as Fort Stockton which has seven cases.

This tier also includes restrictions for childcare facilities, gatherings and travel.

For a whole breakdown of the tiers, you can visit the City of Alpine website.

This ordinance only covers the city of Alpine and does not extend across Brewster County.

Alpine follows other cities across the state and country requiring mask usage. Presidio also made the decision to require mask usage during a city council meeting Wednesday night.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Presidio citizens could now be fined up to $1,000 for not wearing a mask in public

National Guard to conduct drive-through testing in Presidio County

VERIFY: Why the CDC, WHO previously said they did not recommend homemade masks

LIST: Here are all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin