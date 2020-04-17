ANDREWS, Texas — After several Porter's employees in Andrews tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery chain announced all the employees have fully recovered.

The letter said all the employees who had tested positive on April 3-4 have all been cleared as of April 17.

Porter's did not give a number for how many employees tested positive.

After the first case tested positive, the store quarantined other team members who were exposed. All of the other tests that came back positive were from people who had been quarantined.

Andrews has had 19 cases of COVID-19, with three recoveries listed as of Friday morning.

Porter's Dear Porter's Customers, How about some good news? We are happy to ... report that our Team Members in Andrews, Texas, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 3-4, 2020, have all recovered and have been released by the Andrews County Health Department, today, April 17, 2020.

