TEXAS, USA — With many nursing homes and assisted living facilities on lockdown due to COVID-19, seniors are feeling isolated.

To help them feel loved, the Texas Health Care Association is coming up with ways to make them feel loved.

"Adopt an RN" is an initiative that connects Texans with local nursing residents and caregivers.

Those who sign up will be able to safely communicate and show some love despite the distance.

To participate you can visit the Adopt a Nursing Home website and fill out the form. You can then identify what nursing homes you would like to send things to.

The whole family can even get involved by sending letters or emails, artwork, crafts, needed materials and more.

Texas Health Care Association It's time for our community to step up. Our nursing home residents... and the staff that care for them are under strict visitor restrictions to protect them from COVID-19.

