According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department, on Tuesday, April 28, medical personnel confirmed eight more APD officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new results brings the department's total to 11 confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The officers confirmed are all from various divisions.

Testing began Monday as a result of a possible exposure to a first responder last week on two separate calls for service, the release stated. All officers are quarantined and not at the police department. They will follow the protocol for a positive result and will remain isolated.

Service to the public has not been impacted and police administration wants to ensure the public that the department has a strong contingency staffing plan in the case of more positive results.

The APD continues to monitor the situation.

