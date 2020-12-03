SAN ANGELO, Texas — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announced Thursday morning the report of three self-quarantined cases of COVID-19. Williams made the announcement at the beginning of the City Council meeting.

Williams said he wanted to inform the community of the self-reported cases, but he went on to say there are no positive cases and ensured the City has continually met with state and health officials to make sure there is a plan in place if a case were to occur.

The three individuals traveled abroad, according to the mayor. All three are quarantined by choice.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District confirmed there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Abilene. Hendrick Medical Center and Abilene Regional Hospital have also said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, however Abilene Regional Hospital confirmed it has administered one test for the virus,. That test came back negative.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available from official sources.

