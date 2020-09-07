Gov. Abbott expands suspension of elective surgeries in more Texas counties

New counties under the proclamation include Midland, Ector, Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Presidio and Pecos.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a Proclamation suspending elective surgeries in hospitals in all counties located within 11 Trauma Service Areas (TSAs) in Texas.

[Editor's Note: The above video was originally published June 25, 2020, when Abbott suspended elective surgeries in some Texas counties.]

Abbott had already suspended elective surgeries at hospitals in the counties of Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, Nueces, Travis, and Webb.

Texas is divided into 22 regions called trauma service areas (TSAs), provided for the formation of a regional advisory council (RAC) in each region to develop and implement a regional trauma system plan.

Harris County is located in TSA Q, which also includes Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties.

Other nearby counties in the proclamation include Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, and Orange.

[For more information about TSAs, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website.]

"The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," Abbott said in a statement. "By expanding this directive to include the counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases. The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans. We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible."

Under the proclamation, Abbott directs all hospitals in these counties to "postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician," according to the statement.

The following counties are included in the Governor's Proclamation:

All counties within TSA J —Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler counties;

—Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler counties; All counties within TSA K —Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reagan, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton, and Tom Green counties;

—Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reagan, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton, and Tom Green counties; All counties within TSA M —Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan counties;

—Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan counties; All counties within TSA O that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, and Williamson counties;

—Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, and Williamson counties; All counties within TSA P that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala counties;

—Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala counties; All counties within TSA Q that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller, and Wharton counties;

All counties within TSA R —Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, and Orange counties;

All counties within TSA S —Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Victoria counties;

All counties within TSA T that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Jim Hogg and Zapata counties;

—Jim Hogg and Zapata counties; All counties within TSA U that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio, and San Patricio counties; and

—Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio, and San Patricio counties; and All counties within TSA V that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Starr and Willacy counties.