x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

coronavirus

95 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19

Players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

The NFL Players Association says 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That number is up from 72 in the union’s last report on July 10.

On Monday, the NFLPA and the NFL reached agreement on COVID-19 testing as rookies begin reporting to training camps. Most veterans come in next week, though some players rehabbing injuries could report this week.

RELATED: NFL debuts face shield to protect players from COVID-19

RELATED: NFL planning to allow social justice decals on helmets

Players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

After two weeks of daily testing, if the positivity rate of those tests falls below 5% among players and team individuals with close access to them, testing would go to every other day. If the positivity rate doesn’t fall below that threshold, daily testing would continue until it drops.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

RELATED: NFL players to be tested daily for COVID-19 first 2 weeks

RELATED: Reports: NFL to play Black national anthem in Week 1

RELATED: NFL Monday Night Football 2020 schedule

RELATED: NFL Sunday Night Football 2020 schedule

RELATED: NFL Thursday Night Football 2020 schedule